SPONSORSHIP MENU

MVNOs 2020 FORO VIRTUAL
The market for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Latin America is still incipient. Several reasons explain the current slow market development: regulatory frameworks not being available or are incomplete, poorly competitive environments, low ARPU and lack of differentiation from most MVNOs which rely mostly in pricing to capture market share.
However, in Latin America there are already a series of MVNOs that are trying to capture opportunities in different market niches. The connection of new Internet of Things (IoT) devices opens a series of opportunities for companies seeking to specialize in IoT/M2M. Also, new cloud-based technologies are simplifying and reducing the initial investment an MVNO requires to start its operations but also are allowing a great deal of differentiation.
In this MVNO virtual forum, the goal is for Latin American MVNOs to share their experiences, challenges and business models to be successful in Latin America and also for those same players to hear and understand new technologies and solutions that could improve their competitive position. Its is also a great place to connect MNOs, MVNOs and regulators to make sure this market becomes a healthy one that could benefit the whole telecom ecosystem, as seen in other markets around the world.
TELESEMANA.COM WEB SUMMITS QUICK FACTS
8,000+
Total Attendees
48%
Service Providers
39
Countries
Pan-regional
Reach
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS
MNOs
MVNOs
Analysts
Industry Bodies
OEMs
TESTIMONIALS FROM OTHER WEB SUMMITS
“Telco Club has proven to be a relevant space for C-Level executives to share their vision on the fast changing telecom industry. Red Hat was honored to share stage with so many thought leaders, and also has benefited from Telco Club’s nation-wide reach to share Red Hat’s vision on open platforms, open collaboration and open innovation.”
Viviana Loughry
TELCO Marketing & ABM Manager LatinAmerica
Red Hat
“Telco Club is an excellent way to share relevant information and understand business trends.”
Andre P. Sarcinelli
Head of Engineering team
Claro Brazil
“BCN LATAM SUMMIT provides an unparalleled combination of relevant presentations and discussion topics with a broad range of top level participants to allow for both meaningful content. Once again, TeleSemana brings together key players from all across de ICT value chain. Its format is very conducive to networking and learning from the leaders in the industry.”
Alejandro Adamowicz
Technology Director for Latin America
GSMA
“BCN LATAM SUMMIT is an excellent avenue to share technology strategies & trends, and our latest innovations introduced during the Mobile World Congress, with Latin America telecommunications and media professionals that didn’t have the opportunity to attend the event this year”
Jesus Luzardo
Head of Marketing Caribbean & Latin America
Amdocs
SPONSORSHIP MENU
DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP – $5,990.00
• Recognition as Diamond sponsor on all promotional pieces (e-blasts, partner’s alerts, social media, etc)
• Recognition as Diamond sponsor on sponsor’s widget on Conference Offcial Website
• 20-Minute Webcast Featured on:
– Conference Offcial Website
– TeleSemana.com Homepage
– TeleSemana.com Webinars Section
• Lead capture, you get contact information of event full registrations
• Presentations available for 12 months, regular updates with contact information of new viewers
• You get a secure embed to post your Webcast on your corporate website
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP – $4,490.00
• Recognition as Platinum sponsor on all promotional pieces (e-blasts, partner’s alerts, social media, etc)
• Recognition as Platinum sponsor on sponsor’s widget on Conference Offcial Website
• 20-Minute Webcast Featured on:
– Conference Offcial Website
– TeleSemana.com Homepage
– TeleSemana.com Webinars Section
• Lead capture, you get contact information of all registrations to your Webcast
• Presentations available for 12 months, regular updates with contact information of new viewers
GOLD SPONSORSHIP – $1,990.00
• Recognition as Gold sponsor on all promotional pieces (e-blasts, partner’s alerts, social media, etc)
• Recognition as Gold sponsor on sponsor’s widget on Conference Offcial Website