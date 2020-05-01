SPONSORSHIP MENU

The market for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Latin America is still incipient. Several reasons explain the current slow market development: regulatory frameworks not being available or are incomplete, poorly competitive environments, low ARPU and lack of differentiation from most MVNOs which rely mostly in pricing to capture market share.

However, in Latin America there are already a series of MVNOs that are trying to capture opportunities in different market niches. The connection of new Internet of Things (IoT) devices opens a series of opportunities for companies seeking to specialize in IoT/M2M. Also, new cloud-based technologies are simplifying and reducing the initial investment an MVNO requires to start its operations but also are allowing a great deal of differentiation.

In this MVNO virtual forum, the goal is for Latin American MVNOs to share their experiences, challenges and business models to be successful in Latin America and also for those same players to hear and understand new technologies and solutions that could improve their competitive position. Its is also a great place to connect MNOs, MVNOs and regulators to make sure this market becomes a healthy one that could benefit the whole telecom ecosystem, as seen in other markets around the world.